Govt Suspends ADMARC Operations Over Corruption, Internal Wrangles

September 1, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Government has with immediate effect suspended all operations at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) over corruption and unresolved conflicts, Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe has confirmed.

Minister Lowe made the announcement at a Press on Wednesday in Lilongwe. He said the suspension was with immediate effect and all workers will be on paid leave pending restructuring of the state grain marketer.

Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe

According to Lowe, prolonged conflicts between ADMARC Board of directors and Management, abuse of Company finances and theft by some employees are some of the reasons that has forced the government to suspend ADMARC operations.

Meanwhile, Members of Staff have been warned not to report to office saying any Member reporting to work without being communicated to will be considered as a trespasser and necessary action will be taken.

ADMARC was formed in Malawi in 1971 as a Government-owned corporation or parastatal to promote the Malawian economy by increasing the volume and quality of its agricultural exports, to develop new foreign markets for the consumption of Malawian agricultural produce and to support Malawi’s farmers.

