US-based Malawian women raise K8m at ‘Hats and Tea’ for the girlchild back home

Malawian women led an African contingent of ladies to the annual Hats and Tea charity event which took place at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in South Bend, Indiana last week raised approximately K8 million to uplift the girlchild back home.

Hats and Tea is a non-profit organization that aims at empowering women and children through economical, spiritual and educational opportunities to enable them to thrive and empower others.

It was a convergence of women from Malawi, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Jamaica and of course the host nation, USA.

Former Malawi Big Brother Africa housemate and a renowned radio and TV personality US-based Fatima Nkata and Flosha Nyirongo were the red carpet hosts.

“We have been running Hats and Tea for 9 years running now and for the first time, this year we had a cross section of participants from several different countries coming together and sharing ideas, networking and fundraising for the girlchild and women in sub Saharan Africa.

“We aim to raise awareness on the plight that these marginalized groups are facing in their every day to day livelihoods.” said Kate Mhango Joyo, founding member of the annual event and former member of the iconic Mhango Salvation Singers.

On this particular day, Hats and Tea was able to raise 6000 US dollars (about 8 million Malawi Kwacha) and their partners, Kwithu Chapter in Malawi, are in the process of identifying one or two charities to empower the girlchild from these proceeds.

Hats and tea is also planning to move into neighbouring Zambia as it seeks to set its foot print in the region.

This year’s event involved a fashion show, question and answer session on mental health awareness, hat competition, health and fitness as well as a live band. Women with entrepreneurial spirit were also able to vend different merchandise on the sidelines of the event.

One of the patrons, Cynthia Wazikili said, “I am so happy to be part and parcel of this year’s event. There is never a better feeling than being part and parcel of an event where your little contribution goes a long way in alleviating the suffering of someone back home.”

This year’s event was made possible by so many individual sponsors. Nico Life through their Wise choice insurance was the principle sponsor of the event.

