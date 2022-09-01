Namiwa writes police IG Merlyn Yolamu, demands update on his abduction case

Firebrand human rights activist Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, has penned the newly-confirmed Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Merlyn Yolamu, demanding an update on his abduction case.

In his 29th August 2022 dated letter, Namimwa has given Yolamu 14 days to furnish him with a report on the progress of the case or face an unspecified action.

“As you are aware, it is now exactly a month since I was abducted on that fateful Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022 near Likuni roundabout in Area 3, along the Mtunthama drive in Lilongwe. Soon after I was dumped the following day Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022 around Double Vision in Nathenje, I went for medical attention and was treated at African Bible College (ABC) clinic in Lilongwe, from where I went straight to report the matter at the Lilongwe Police Station, in Area 3,” opens the first paragraph of Namiwa’s letter to Yolamu.

The activist has copied his letter to the Police Complaints Commission, Malawi Human Rights Commission, Office of the Ombudsman, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dean of the Diplomatic Mission in Malawi, Public Affairs Committee, Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security and Amnesty International.

Namiwa wonders why law enforcers seem to be “dragging their feet” on the matter being provided with names of his alleged abductors to “ease” their job.

He claims that the police are “deliberately dragging their feet on this matter, in a shameless attempt to cover up the suspects’ masters who are connected to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials.”

“If the police were really serious, they could have arrested the culprits by now since they have overwhelming evidence at their disposal. It is worth highlighting that the 6-hour rigorous exercise conducted by the police, which started at the scene of the incident in Area 3, ended at Area 18 Puma filling station, where on the day of the abduction, Mr. Eric Phakamisa, the driver of the vehicle that was used for the abduction, literally walked to the pump to buy 5 litres of petrol.

“At the end of the exercise by the police, I was assured by Mr. Soko that the police would be contacting me in ‘a few days’ time to help them identify the thugs from the CCTV footage they would collect from the filling station and other places that were visited. However, as you are reading this letter madam, I’m yet to be invited for the identification exercise,” laments Namiwa.

“As I’m writing to you, millions of Malawians would like to see to it that this matter is brought to its logical conclusion because it is not about me personally but it raises serious security issues not only to Malawians but the general public. It is against this background that CDEDI is giving you 14 days to inform Malawians on why the police are failing to act, given all the trace marks. Kindly be advised madam, that failure by the police to act within the 14 stipulated days will force me to take the next course of action.

“Last but not the least, be assured that no matter how long it may take, the truth shall always prevail,” he challenges.

Yolamu was not immediately available for a comment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!