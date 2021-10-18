Govt urges investment in frontline workers to strengthen social protection system

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, has called for investment in frontline workforce, stressing that this is key to strengthening the country’s social protection system.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the graduation of 31 first-ever students who have completed their certificate in Integrated Social Protection Programme at Magomero Community Training College, Kaliati human resource development is an engine for social change.

“With the right training people will acquire the requisite knowledge and skills and as such they will be better equipped for active citizenship,” she said.

With the right skills in the workforce, she said, organizations become more efficient and effective.

She further said the expectation of the government is that the Integrated Social Protection graduates will adequately and sustainably support the implementation of social support programme activities at the community level.

Some social support activities done in the community include social cash transfers, village banks, micro-finance, school meals, roads and Affordable Input Programe (AIP), among others.

Kaliati said the graduates, who are among the ministry’s front-line workers that have a direct and routine interface with the communities, will provide linkages between communities and government, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders.

They will also help in creating intra and inter-programme graduation pathways for beneficiaries of social protection.

The workers will foster linkages among the three pillars of social protection which are resilient livelihoods, consumption support and shock sensitive social protection services, she said.

The minister therefore advised and cautioned the newly graduates that the significance of the occasion extends beyond just receiving prestigious certificates but must professionalize their social protection work.

In her remarks, German’s Deputy Head of Mission and Development Cooperation, Dr Sabine Lindermann, said her government regards social protection in Malawi as an important sector and an important investment to contribute to the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS 111).

“Social protection is also a core element of the national implementation of Agenda 2030, as it is critical to provide social protection in timely manner to effectively reduce poverty,” she said.

She said the Integrated Social Protection course is one way to address gaps and human capacity in the implementation of social protection programs to enhance timely delivery and reliable social protection services for the poor and vulnerable households in Malawi.

However, the German government through GIZ supported first cohort of serving officers through scholarships.

It also donated 2 brand new 4 – wheel Toyota Land cruiser vehicles, 20 cell phone tablets, 10 desk top computers, assorted library books, 3 laptops, a heavy-duty printer & photocopier, a colour printer, projectors and other teaching materials and equipment.

GIZ also procured a solar system to be installed at Magomero to back up power.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!