Unima law student drowns in Nakawale river in Mangochi

A 26-year old third year law student at University of Malawi identified as Noel Kazembe has drowned in Nakawale river after stepping on a slippery stone when he was bathing.

The incident occured on October 16, 2021 at Nakawale river in traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, on October 10, 2021 Kazembe and fellow students belonging to Seventh Day Adventist Church visited Katuli area for a week long evangelism campaign.

On this fateful day, Kazembe and his fellow students went to bath at the said river in preparation for prayers.

In the process, he stepped on a slippery stone and fell on a deeper part of the river where he drowned, she said.

“His colleagues shouted for help and villagers jumped into the waters and retrieved him. They took him to Katuli Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival. The dead body has been taken to Mangochi District Hospital Mortuary for postmortem,” said the PRO.

Kazembe hailed from Ndola village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!