Green Belt Authority tout Salima Sugar company impact

Chief Executive Officer for the Green Belt Authority Henri Njoloma
says the impact made by Salima Sugar Company in the country is huge
and with more support from all stakeholders, will transform lives
of thousands of Malawians.
Salima Sugar Company currently has created over 1000 jobs but many
more are also in the offing as the company is still growing.
According to Njoloma, Salima Sugar Company is a model of a company
government initiated to transform and bring meaningful change to
Malawians economically through the Green Belt Initiative.
Njoloma made the sentiments recently when members of parliament
recently visited the company in Salima.
He said: “As an authority we know that there is more that we need to
do. Government deliberately came up with this initiative to make sure
that we coordinate thousands of farmers who are along the lakeshore
where the Green Belt Authority wants to make an impact. We will
develop more projects with tangible vale chains along Lake Malawi. And
since we have rigorous monitoring systems we can make a huge
difference in society.”
Njoloma also disclosed that as an authority hey had to borrow K5
billion from one of the local banks to make sure that the authority
expands its projects.
Leader of the group, Uladi Mussa, who is also member of Parliament for
Salima South, commended the company for taking are of Malawians farming in the peripherals of the estate.
Salima Sugar Company Chief Executive Officer Shirieesh ‘sugar man’
Betgiri said they will always strive to produce the best sugar and
make a difference to Malawians.
“As a company we always smile when Malawians are benefiting from this
project. We will always make sure that we make a difrerence in
society,’ said Betgiri.
Project Coordinator Milind Ulagadde disclosed that the company is on
the right footing and ready to increase hectares where sugarcane is
grown.
Economists have hailed the coming in of Salima Sugar Company saying it
can help stabilize the price of sugar, a commodity that is a must have
in every house.
