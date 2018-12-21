Green Belt Authority tout Salima Sugar company impact

Chief Executive Officer for the Green Belt Authority Henri Njoloma

says the impact made by Salima Sugar Company in the country is huge

and with more support from all stakeholders, will transform lives

of thousands of Malawians.



Uladi Mussa (c) led the MPs who visited Salima Sugar Company

Salima Sugar Company currently has created over 1000 jobs but many

more are also in the offing as the company is still growing.



According to Njoloma, Salima Sugar Company is a model of a company

government initiated to transform and bring meaningful change to

Malawians economically through the Green Belt Initiative.



Njoloma made the sentiments recently when members of parliament

recently visited the company in Salima.



He said: “As an authority we know that there is more that we need to

do. Government deliberately came up with this initiative to make sure

that we coordinate thousands of farmers who are along the lakeshore

where the Green Belt Authority wants to make an impact. We will

develop more projects with tangible vale chains along Lake Malawi. And

since we have rigorous monitoring systems we can make a huge

difference in society.”



Njoloma also disclosed that as an authority hey had to borrow K5

billion from one of the local banks to make sure that the authority

expands its projects.

Leader of the group, Uladi Mussa, who is also member of Parliament for

Salima South, commended the company for taking are of Malawians farming in the peripherals of the estate.



Salima Sugar Company Chief Executive Officer Shirieesh ‘sugar man’

Betgiri said they will always strive to produce the best sugar and

make a difference to Malawians.



“As a company we always smile when Malawians are benefiting from this

project. We will always make sure that we make a difrerence in

society,’ said Betgiri.



Project Coordinator Milind Ulagadde disclosed that the company is on

the right footing and ready to increase hectares where sugarcane is

grown.



Economists have hailed the coming in of Salima Sugar Company saying it

can help stabilize the price of sugar, a commodity that is a must have

in every house.

