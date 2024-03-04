Greenbelt Authority hands over 700 hectares Lweya scheme to company in Nkhata Bay

As a way of promoting mega farms agenda, the Greenbelt Authority has handed over 700 hectares Lweya Irrigation Scheme to SOS construction company for commercial farming development.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Nkhata bay on Monday, Board Chairperson for the Authority, Wester Peter Kosamu, advised farmers of Lweya to use the opportunity wisely, citing, it was a gold mine in modern farming.

Kosamu said rainfed agriculture has over and over again proven to be a failure in view of the climate change effects on agriculture.

“Government has favoured you People of Lweya by bringing you the Greenbelt Authority to rehabilitate this scheme, and let me tell you that there’s no any evil intentions behind it. So no one should mislead you in order to detail you from benefiting and changing your lives,” he said.

The Authority is commencing rehabilitation of the scheme as one way of promoting the Mega Farms agenda, highly touted by the current government administration.

In his remarks, District Commissioner for Nkhatabay, Rodgers Newa said the scheme would go a long way in maximizing agriculture productivity and worth creation in the district as well as contribute to Malawi’s economic growth.

A Representative of Senior Chief Malanda of Chifipa expressed gratitude as the scheme had several challenges like water blockages.

“We were concerned but the coming of the company to rehabilitate the scheme is a great opportunity,” he said.

Time and again, President Dr. Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera has mentioned Lweya Irrigation Scheme as one of the key pillars in the Mega Farms drive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!