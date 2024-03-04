Navicha drops bombshell: Challenges DPP didnt lose, the loss was a plot

Leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Parliament Mary Navicha has shirked many in the country by making a strong allegation that his party did not lose the 2020 presidential elections, emphasizing that it was a plot against the former ruling party.

She made the remark during a blue convoy parade in Machinga district.

Navicha added that women and children are the ones facing the sting of challenges being experienced, including food shortages as such the need for DPP to get back into power.

Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta says even the Asian business community, locally known as ‘amwenye’, is failing to support hunger-stricken households in the country due to the poor economic environment.

The DPP is holding convoys to encourage people to register for IDs so they vote next year.

