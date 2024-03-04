Chakwera meets over 70 chiefs from North: Commended for impactful projects

Over 70 traditional leaders from across the Northern Region on Monday expressed gratitude to President Lazarus Chakwera for initiating transformative infrastructure projects and development programmes that are benefiting communities in the region.

The meeting took place at Mzuzu State House in the city.

Selected paramount chiefs, senior chiefs and traditional authorities took turns to commend the Malawi leader while pointing out numerous projects underway in the region.

Among the projects under mention are Inkosi Ya Makosi Mbelwa University, water supply projects in Karonga and Chitipa, mega farms and irrigation schemes projects in Nkhatabay and Karonga, Likoma Port, One Stop Border Post at Songwe in Karonga and houses for security agencies.

Also on the list were road projects, secondary schools and newly-constructed Rumphi Teachers Training College.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!