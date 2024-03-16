Greenbelt Authority unhappy with K4 billion budgetary allocation: Appeals to Parliament for more

Greenbelt Authority (GBA) board chairperson Wester Peter Kosamu has asked Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture to lobby for more funding to the Authority so that it can do more with mega farms to reverse the trajectory of food insecurity in the country.

Kosamu made the appeal on Saturday when the committee visited Mlambe Irrigation Scheme in Mangochi to appreciate the activities it is doing and how it can be supported so that it becomes a sustainable large-scale commercial irrigation farming and agro-processing champion.

He said: “We are happy with your visit because you are the committee in the National Assembly that has influence to bring about change in terms of issues of agriculture.

“Now, let me implore you to use the influence you have to lobby for more funding towards GBA so that we [can] be able to implement more on mega farms to change the food situation in the country.”

Kosamu lamented that the current funding the Authority is receiving is not satisfactory and cannot make them register meaningful results.

“For example, this year’s budget (2024/25), Mlambe Irrigation Scheme has only been given K4 billion. But to be honest, this is not enough if we are to make enviable results,” he explained further.

In his remarks, the committee’s chairperson, Sameer Suleman admitted that the funding to GBA is not enough, hence, pledged to do all the necessary to ensure that more funding goes to the Authority.

“As a committee we acknowledge the importance of mega farms and the support they are supposed to get. This is the reason we came here to appreciate the scheme and see how best to support the cause,” he said.

