Chakwera ends two-week work from the North: Becomes first leader to work from Mzuzu State House that long

President Lazarus Chakwera has ended his 17-day tour of duty in the Northern Region, a development that has made him become the first head of state to have worked that long operating from Mzuzu State House after former President Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

During his official engagements in the region, Chakwera inspected various government flagship projects in the districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi and Mzimba, including officially launching 3 Teacher Training Colleges.

He also presided over Marty’s day commemoration in Nkhatabay and also visited flood victims in Nkhotakota, setting his feet in all but one districts of the northern region.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda says it should never be a strange occurrence for the President to stay such long in a region, because he has an obligation to follow up how development projects are progressing.

