Chakwera ends two-week work from the North: Becomes first leader to work from Mzuzu State House that long

March 16, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Lazarus Chakwera has ended his 17-day tour of duty in the Northern Region, a development that has made him become the first head of state to have worked that long operating from Mzuzu State House after former President Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Chakwera and M’mbelwa 5 in Mzimba today

During his official engagements in the region, Chakwera inspected various government flagship projects in the districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi and Mzimba, including officially launching 3 Teacher Training Colleges.

He also presided over Marty’s day commemoration in Nkhatabay and also visited flood victims in Nkhotakota, setting his feet in all but one districts of the northern region.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda says it should never be a strange occurrence for the President to stay such long in a region, because he has an obligation to follow up how development projects are progressing.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Greenbelt Authority unhappy with K4 billion budgetary allocation: Appeals to Parliament for more

Greenbelt Authority (GBA) board chairperson Wester Peter Kosamu has asked Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture to lobby for more funding to...

Close