Gwamba set to crossover to 2018 with ‘Mbama’

Fans for celebrated local artist, Gwamba, should expect a bang as the award winning gospel rapper plans to release a 2018 welcome hit dubbed Mbama on New Year’s Day.

Despite not divulging more information about the song in an interview on Thursday, Gwamba only said that Kell Kay, Krazie G, Charisma and Malinga Mafia are some of the artists engaged in the project of composing the track.

“It’s supposed to be a surprise to my fans, so I can’t give out the concept now because people won’t be eager to listen to it anymore.

“I decided to release it on New Year’s Day because I would like to kick – off 2018 with a bang,” said Gwamba whose real name is Duncan Zgambo.

The hip hop cum gospel artist said the song produced by DJ Sley under Major Records will be released alongside a music video which is currently under shooting.

Gwamba, famous for his single Better, recently walked home with three Urban Music People (UMP) awards namely; Best Gospel Artist, Best Album of the Year and Best Collabo in Mr. Yesu hit.

The artist also released Special last month which featured Emm Q and Wendy Harawa. He has since received overwhelming response from his fans.

