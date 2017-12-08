Analysts differ on FAM’s decision of reducing FISD Cup gate charges

Sports analysts Charles ‘Grandmaster’ Nyirenda and Huphrey Mvula have raised different opinions regarding to the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup final match involving Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks on the gate charges organised by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The two military teams are set to clash in the FISD finals this coming Saturday (December 9) at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe where the winner is expected to get K12 million.

On Wednesday this week FAM through the markerting department released gate charges for the finals whose amount are K500 for the Open stand, K2000 at Covered stand and K5,000 for the VIP.

But according to Nyirenda who once served as FAM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) blamed FAM for puting the game at lower charges which he said they are diluting the importance of the competition.

Nyirenda suggested that FAM could’ve pegged the match at maximum rates which are used when some TNM super league heavy weights are meeting in crucial encounters rather than puting it at a cheaper level like the way they have done.

“I don’t even understand what they were thinking to bring these charges. These were the same teams met in a Carlsberg Cup final in 2013 and many people came to watch the game and there are also the same teams responsible for the ouster of the established giants from the competition.

“This shows that they are huge sides because KB were runners up last year in FISD and they are also Super League defending champions while Moyale took out both Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on their way to the summit of the competition. In my own opinion I would say FAM has goofed,” said Nyirenda.

In his remarks, Mvula applauded FAM for reducing the charges saying they have done a good move and timing considering that the two teams have narrow supporting base which is mainly comprised by soldiers from both barracks.

“There was no any other best way of attracting supporters than this. FAM marketing team has really shown us that they know how to make money or invite people to watch games because most supporters who are

being targeted to attend the game are those whose teams were knocked out with the same teams so putting the charges at a high rates could’ve make them not to watch finals but atleast with these charges they can easily afford to come,” said Mvula.

