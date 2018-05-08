Hackers hit Malawi parliament Facebook account — Speaker

Speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya made an early announcement on Tuesday warning members of parliament of the cyber-security lapse at the National Assembly as the institute’s Facebook account has been hacked.

Msowoya said some unknown people had hacked the account for unknown reasons.

“The IT staff are working hard to restore the page,” said Msowoya.

After the announcement, the members of parliament went into serious businesses as they debated President Peter Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) themed ‘We Have Delivered’ presented in Parliament on Friday.

Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi backing what leader of opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera said that he Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians contrary to President Peter Mutharika’s claims.

She said supported the assertion of Chakwera that there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the four years it has governed the country in the three key categories of often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

