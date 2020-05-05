Have your say: Should after school bouts ‘Tiwonana poweluka’ be encouraged
Vice-President Saulos Chilima during a news conference he addressed at UTM Party Digital Command Centre in Area 10, Lilongwe on Monday said there is a lot of childishness in this country because after school bouts popularly known as “Tiwonana Poweluka” a tendancy which was popular in 80s and early 90s amongst students is no longer in practice.
Should this practice be encouraged now? Have your say.
And indeed call a spade by its name not a knife. DPP is declaring war against each other in Malawi.
And let alone the president is a chief war monger who doesn’t condemn the Cadets and Mulhako’s action.
U killed innocent Lady in Lilongwe by petrol bombing her with her family. How do u feel in your heart?
Very pathetic leadership Malawi has at the moment. The leadership which kills in the name of politics
Yes. Justice should be delivered. The dpp has made institutions responsible for protecting the public redundant. Top posts are made on appointment basis to some politically connected individuals. And then we have the propaganda machine that maliciously report falsehood. Macra mera and other scs that are busy using public funds for pure stupidity. Government contracts given to those that are connected to powers that be. And gosh…. How easy is it to get rich in malawi when you are a government minister or big wig. I wonder where these businesses were before you were appointed in such positions. All these… Read more »