HBCU challenges DCSAs to be best version in healthcare provision

United States-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have challenged healthcare workers who have graduated from the 12-week training in Disease Control and Surveillance Assistance (DCSA) to strive to become the best version of themselves in the provision of healthcare services in Malawi.

Director of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Global Health Consortium (HBCUGHC) at Morehouse School of Medicine, Nikita Toppin Dera, made the remarks on Thursday during the graduation ceremony for 110 DCSAs at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

Dera was representing the most prestigious institutions in the United States, includingHBCUs, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science based in Los Angeles, California, Howard University in Washington D.C., Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, and Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

The institutions have not only played a pivotal role in the advancement of medical education, but have also contributed significantly to the global health community. On the other hand, HBCUs have been instrumental in providing higher education opportunities to Black students, particularly during a time when racial segregation was widespread.

Dera stressed that as they embark on their next chapter of their lives as Ministry of Health employees and critical infrastructure in their communities, they should honesty, kindness, and integrity in all their endeavors.

“Be leaders who inspire others, like aspiring youth in the communities that you serve who qualify for DREAMS programming, and let your success be the echo of your hard work and dedication.

“Serving as DCSAs to your communities, your nation, and the world is more than an obligation but should be a heartfelt commitment. The knowledge and skills you’ve gained are not just for your benefit but also for the betterment of those around you,” she said.

She added, “Believe in your greatness, and never shy away from letting your brilliance shine. Your dreams are valid, your ambitions worthwhile, and your potential limitless. Take risks, lead fearlessly, and strive to become the best version of yourselves.

“Remember, your shared humanity connects you to others all around the world in profound ways. Empathy, compassion, and understanding will light your path and make the world a better place. As you take these steps the next segment of your path, know that you are not alone.

“You are part of a network of empowered AGYW, including the cohort before you and the ones that will come afterwards, all capable of making a positive impact. The world awaits your contributions, your leadership, and your unwavering commitment to making it a better place.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the graduands will play a crucial role in sealing holes in the provision of healthcare services in Malawi, especially in rural areas.

Chiponda said currently, one HSA is attending to 1, 600 patients against the World Healath Organization recommended ratio of 1: 1, 000 patients.

