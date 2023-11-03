Mthunzi Funeral Services Company hands over MK1 million to Malawi Orthopedic Association

Mthunzi Funeral Services Company has handed over a sponsorship of MK1 million to the Malawi Orthopaedic Association, which is hosting the National Trauma Consultative Forum in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The forum will take place from 15 to 16 November 2023 in Lilongwe under the theme “Rethinking and Creating a Dynamic Trauma and Orthopaedic System: A Move Towards a Priority in Public Health and Socio-Economic Agenda.”

Speaking when he handed over the cheque in Blantyre on Friday, Mthunzi Funeral Services Company General Manager, Onisimas Karakadzai, said company contributed because the forum gives stakeholders share notes and come up with fitting strategies to help address a critical aspect of public health in our country.

Karakadzai said this year’s theme underscores the need to prioritize and handle this public health issue with utmost urgency.

“The importance of trauma care and the role of orthopaedic services in our society cannot be overstated. Ladies and gentlemen, you will agree with me that we are living in a world where accidents and injuries are, unfortunately, a part of everyday life, and, therefore, imperative that we have a robust and dynamic trauma and orthopaedic system in place,” he said.

Karakadzai added that the system is not just about healing the physical wounds of our citizens, but also mending the fabric of our society, enabling individuals to lead healthy, productive lives, and contributing to the overall development of our nation.

He said it was against this background that, as a responsible business, Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, decided to collaborate with with the Ministry of Health and the Malawi Orthopaedic Association by contributing to help in organizing the event.

Karakadzai therefore commended the Ministry of Health and the Malawi Orthopaedic Association for their dedication to improving trauma care and orthopaedic services in our country.

“Mthunzi Funeral Services, as a business that is concerned with the welfare of our society and driven by the desire to impact communities, will continue to work with you until our desired goal is reached. We strongly believe that our collaboration will greatly translate to improved health service delivery and thereby, contribute to the social-economic development of our country,” he said.

Karakadzai reiterated his company’s commitment to the cause, stressing that the outcomes of the forum will not only shape the future of trauma care and orthopaedics in Malawi, but also contribute to the well-being of the entire society.

