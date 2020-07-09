Head teacher murdered in Ntcheu

A 69-year-old primary school head teacher has been murdered by unknown assailants at Zimenyana village in traditional authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district on 7 July.

In an interview Ntcheu police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu said the deceased Goerge Willie Chipeta was a head teacher at ECRAD primary school in the district .

“On the night of 6 July he left home for a drinking joint within the district which he normally used to visit,” he said.

However, Chigalu said Chipeta who was staying alone at a rented house never returned at home on that day.

“His whereabouts became unknown and suspicious a thing that left his landlord Dofa Zikanyanga with more questions than answers.

“On July 7 rumours of a dead body found in a fied under dry maize began to spread among the villagers,” said Chigalu.

He said a visit at the scene by the police and village leaders confirmed that it was Chipeta.

Post-mortem results from Ntcheu district hospital revealed that death was due to multiple head injuries secondary to assault.

“Reasons for the gruesome murder of the head teacher is yet to be established. Meanwhile police investigations have been intensified to round the culprits and bring them to justice,” he said.

The late George Willie Chipeta hailed from Hoho village, Traditional Authority Mbelwa in Mzimba.

The district has registered a total of 16 murder cases from January to June this year compared to 11 registered in the same period in 2019.

