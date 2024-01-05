Hendrina’s vigil for father’s death gratuity: SPC intervenes, orders AG pensions to expedite payment

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba had a rude awakening Thursday night when social media went viral over a 23-year-old woman from Mwanza, Hendrina Kamenya, who was holding a vigil at the Accountant General’s office in Lilongwe to force authorities to pay her father’s death benefits pay.

Hendrina shared her painful story of waiting, complaining that the delay has negatively affected her, as she was withdrawn from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS) and is likely to lose another place at DMI University due to a lack of tuition fees.

She said alongside her firstborn brother, Dismas, they have, for the past three years, exhausted all means and resources moving up and down offices, only to be given false hopes.

Reportedly concerned how Hendrina’s story went viral, social media circulations indicate that Zamba drove to the Capital Hill around 22:30 hours to offer assistance to the lady but she didn’t find her as she had allegedly drove off.

It is reported though that Zamba found pensions staff in the office and upon inquiry she learnt that her father’s death gratuity was already processed on 18th December and is said to be among those to be paid this month.

She has since ordered the pensions staff to expedite all the gratuities meant to be paid this month including Hendrina’s.

