Henry Mussa says backing Mutharika to seek another mandate

Minister of Industry,Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa has said he has endorsed President Peter Mutharika to be the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch bearer in the next year’s elections.

Mussa addressing a political meeting at Masanjala Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in his Chiladzulo East Constituency on Sunday that he wholeheartedly prefer Mutharika as the one to lead DPP into the polls next year.

The Minister who is also DPP’S Treasure General warned people in his constituency to disregard people who pretend to love them by feeding them lies against their leader Mutharika.

“Even in time of Jesus , there were such people like Judas Iscariot who even betrayed their master, Jesus Christ, you will know them by their deeds,” Mussa said amid uluation and handclapping.

“My loyalty to President Peter Mutharika is unquestionable , we have come from very far together I was with him when he was detained in Lumbadzi for political reasons definitely I will support him and I join everyone in DPP to openly endorse him as 2019 torch bearer,” Mussa declared.

He gave various reasons why Mutharika should continue with with the running affairs of the state.

Mussa said for example the earnings in the Cash transfer Masaf project for the area both beneficiaries and amount has doubled for the past two years under the leadership of the Mutharika administration.

He also said Farm Input Subsidy Program beneficiary number has also doubled meaning that more people will have access to coupons that ever before.

On road infrastructure , Mussa said the 2018/2019 budget has a number of roads which will be improved and that some will be graded.

There some sections of DPP legislators that’s have come out in the open to support a new view that for the DPP to win, the aged Mutharika, 79, should pave the way for the youthful Vice President Saulos Chilima, aged 45, in next year’s elections.

Mutharika has since declared he will seek re-election. Chilima, on the other hand, has not openly said anything on the issue.

