Chaponda to proceed with defamation case against Times

May 21, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda is going to proceed with defamation case against media giant Times Group and some of its editorial staff in connection to stories and comments regarding the 2017 maize procurement deal from Zambia after the Zomba Magistrate Court found he had no case to answer in corruption-related charges.

Chaponda: Suing Times

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda adjournedthe matter until the Zomba criminal case for Chaponda was disposed off.

Chief resident magistrate (CRM) Paul Chiotcha also acquitted Chaponda on all three charges which included giving false information to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

Chaponda, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South, now wants to proceed with the defamation case.

The DPP guru said the maize procurement  was “greatly politicized and the facts were twisted as part of a systematic and vicious smear campaign against me. Notwithstanding the attempts to tarnish my name, I am grateful that the truth has come out. The court has shown without a shadow of doubt that there was no legitimate case against me.”

Chaponda is also seeking damages from Times reporter Alick Ponje and Daily Times assistant editor Madalitso Mussa.

He claims that the scribes “falsely and maliciously” published defamatory words of the minister and that the Sunday Times positioned Chaponda’s picture against a headline of ‘Epitome of Decadence’ an opinion piece, claiming it was calculated to portray the minister as a morally rotten person.

Chaponda is claiming damages for libel, exemplary and aggravated damages for libel and legal costs

9 Comments on "Chaponda to proceed with defamation case against Times"


    


Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

The issue here is that ACB are appointed by the Very DPP led government. The whole case has been twisted so Chaponda must be acquitted. Last time I chonde a Malawi don’t vote for Mchona chifukwa muzalila koto.From inside sources Watch out for next year elections they are ready kuzabela mavoti. Money has started to exchange hands.


28 minutes ago
A Chiotcha Mwapalamula Chitedze
Guest
A Chiotcha Mwapalamula Chitedze

These are cases that must be sorted by the people’s courts – street protests!


36 minutes ago
Pita Wa Kuba
Guest
Pita Wa Kuba

the root you are taking Mr Mbala Chaponda, thats the end of you ndithu,,,,, you will be exposed


46 minutes ago
Jeremiah, The Prophet of Doom
Guest
Jeremiah, The Prophet of Doom
Dr. Chaponda was found guiltless for sure. However, I would advise that he should remain humble. The guilt-free ruling is very subjective. Looking at the facts and issues which surrounded the case he was answering confirms that corruption in Malawi is state-sponsored. Who does not know how he kept saying things and his own party mates kept denying them? Peddling lies upon lies. This was a rat being tried in a court and government consisting of rats. What do you expect? Humility by not pursuing the case against Times Groups is the most advisable. The sunset of this era is… Read more »

1 hour ago
Spinoza
Guest
Spinoza

Wow!!! Let us wait & see mene zithele


1 hour ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

My question is if the junior court found chaponda chimanga with no case who burnt the his office and why? Ziphuphu basi we know what is happening in Malawi and that ends 21 May, 2019 Malawians are not happy with some of these judgements taking place in our courts.


1 hour ago
Mzanga Dausi
Guest
Mzanga Dausi

Quickly please organise a demo specific for this coon. Asatitole amalawi mulhomweyu! He wants to silence objective reporting ahead of next year’s elections.


1 hour ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Not wise move! This may open another can of worms


1 hour ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

That’s what happens in a BANANA STATE have rights, even thieves have rights too.


1 hour ago

