Former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda is going to proceed with defamation case against media giant Times Group and some of its editorial staff in connection to stories and comments regarding the 2017 maize procurement deal from Zambia after the Zomba Magistrate Court found he had no case to answer in corruption-related charges.
Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda adjournedthe matter until the Zomba criminal case for Chaponda was disposed off.
Chief resident magistrate (CRM) Paul Chiotcha also acquitted Chaponda on all three charges which included giving false information to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.
Chaponda, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South, now wants to proceed with the defamation case.
The DPP guru said the maize procurement was “greatly politicized and the facts were twisted as part of a systematic and vicious smear campaign against me. Notwithstanding the attempts to tarnish my name, I am grateful that the truth has come out. The court has shown without a shadow of doubt that there was no legitimate case against me.”
Chaponda is also seeking damages from Times reporter Alick Ponje and Daily Times assistant editor Madalitso Mussa.
He claims that the scribes “falsely and maliciously” published defamatory words of the minister and that the Sunday Times positioned Chaponda’s picture against a headline of ‘Epitome of Decadence’ an opinion piece, claiming it was calculated to portray the minister as a morally rotten person.
Chaponda is claiming damages for libel, exemplary and aggravated damages for libel and legal costs
9 Comments on "Chaponda to proceed with defamation case against Times"
The issue here is that ACB are appointed by the Very DPP led government. The whole case has been twisted so Chaponda must be acquitted. Last time I chonde a Malawi don’t vote for Mchona chifukwa muzalila koto.From inside sources Watch out for next year elections they are ready kuzabela mavoti. Money has started to exchange hands.
These are cases that must be sorted by the people’s courts – street protests!
the root you are taking Mr Mbala Chaponda, thats the end of you ndithu,,,,, you will be exposed
Wow!!! Let us wait & see mene zithele
My question is if the junior court found chaponda chimanga with no case who burnt the his office and why? Ziphuphu basi we know what is happening in Malawi and that ends 21 May, 2019 Malawians are not happy with some of these judgements taking place in our courts.
Quickly please organise a demo specific for this coon. Asatitole amalawi mulhomweyu! He wants to silence objective reporting ahead of next year’s elections.
Not wise move! This may open another can of worms
That’s what happens in a BANANA STATE have rights, even thieves have rights too.