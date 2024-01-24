High cost of living moves NGO to embark on nationwide demos until Chakwera resigns

The Freedom Day for Poor People organization says it will hold nationwide demonstrations to force President Lazarus Chakwera to step down.

Banda speaking at a Press Briefing in Blantyre

The chairperson of the organization, Dalitso Misoya Banda, says the protests will take place from January 30, 2024, until the president resigns.

He has cited the high cost of living and unfulfilled promises as some of the grounds for their action.

Banda told the media in Blantyre this morning that no politician or political party is behind them.

