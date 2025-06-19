Hilton Kahuna Banda Donates K10 Million to Namadingo’s School Project, Pledges More Support for Machinga Children

In a powerful show of compassion and youth-led philanthropy, businessman and philanthropist Hilton Banda has donated K10 million to support musician Patience Namadingo’s school construction initiative at Wataka Primary School in Machinga—a project that has already seen its first classroom block fully completed.

Banda, Group Chairman of Akatswiri Holdings, visited Wataka Village in Traditional Authority Mlomba, Machinga on Wednesday, where he toured the newly completed classroom block built by Namadingo. Inspired by the tangible progress and the vision behind the initiative, Banda announced his K10 million support for a second block—and went a step further by pledging to build two additional classroom blocks.

“When I saw on his Facebook page what he is doing in Wataka Village, I felt he needed support from a youthful person like me—someone who understands the value of education, especially for children in rural communities,” Banda said. “This isn’t just about bricks; it’s about changing lives.”

He added that his initial visit was simply to show encouragement, but upon witnessing the situation firsthand—children learning in makeshift spaces and a community hungry for progress—he felt compelled to act immediately.

“The need here is still so great. I saw the determination in the people and the impact of the work already done. That pushed me to go beyond my initial intention,” he said.

Namadingo’s successful construction of the first classroom block has already sparked optimism and pride in the Wataka community. Now, with Banda’s timely support, the dream of fully transforming the learning environment for rural children is taking shape faster than expected.

The partnership between Namadingo and Banda is not just a meeting of two influential young minds—it’s a symbol of what is possible when purpose meets action.

