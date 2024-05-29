Home for the elderly, Mai Mbambande, holds fundraising dinner to raise K40m to complete elderly home

Home for the elderly in Lilongwe, Mai Mbambande Foundation has organised a fundraising dinner to raise K40M million for the completion of the elderly home building in the Capital City.

The fundraising dinner has been scheduled for May 31, 2024 at Glalle complex in Lilongwe.

Founder of the foundation, Deborah Mbale said in her face book post that they decided to have such event to complete the construction of a hostel where elderly people will be sheltering.

Mbale said they developed a number of projects to help support their activities adding that dinner will be a great opportunity to raise funds for the foundation.

“We decided to organise such an event because we have been struggling to complete our elderly home so with this dinner we are hoping to have sufficient funds to enable us finish up our project,” said Mbale.

Mbale further said apart from being food insecure, elderly people are facing a challenge of having decent houses hence the need to construct the hostel .

“ This place will help the elderly people have a place to stay.

“At our foundation we also have feeding programme where we give food to elderly people, completing the hostels will help to improve their livelihood “, she said.

She however expressed optimism that stakeholders and well-wishers will support the project with the needed funds.

In his remarks, Executive Director for Malawi Network of Older Persons ( MANEPO) Andrew Kavala said older persons are facing many challenges hence Mai Mbambande should be commended for coming up with such initiative.

Meanwhile, Kavala has urged all Malawians to support Mai Mbambande fundraising dinner saying this will help them to mobilise resources for the completion of the elderly home.

