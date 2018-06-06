Honeymoon over for ghost workes on govt pay roll

Government has asked all cotrolling officers to submit names, numbers of national IDs and employment numbers to the Office of the President and Cabinet as Capital Hill busts ghost workers through the national identity cards.

A memo from the Department of Human Resource in the Office of the President and Cabinet say the government is now connecting its human resource data to that of the National Registration Bureau to clean up the civil service pay roll.

The memo warns those civil servants whose details will not be submitted to the department by July 31 would be deleted from the pay roll by August 31.

The department is therefore calling on civil servants who have not yet registered for the national IDs to promptly do so.

It is believed there are few hundreds of people who get government monthly pay although they are not civil servants.

Malawi for the past years lost a lot of money through ghosts’workers who were being included on payrolls by a selected team of individuals within its machinery as a means to syphon funds.

Government made a directive that all civil servants should be paid through the banks although the measure at times faces delays in disbursement.

