Sangie to perform at ‘Be More’ race with Dynamics

Malawian contemporary artist Sangie will complete the entertainment line up for this year’s “Be More” Race at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing & Communication Thoko Unyolo said the Bank is proud to have Sangie performing for this year’s concert after the success of Lulu and Sonyezo at the inaugural event at Kumbali.

“Sangie is currently the top of cream in contemporary music in Malawi, and she has been chosen to complete the entertainment package of the race. Her performance at the end of the race will help to bring relaxation, energy and the cool-down effect off to racers,” Sangie said.

Sangie, real name Angel Mbekeani said she is looking forward to warming the stage at the race.

“I feel greatly honoured and very excited to be considered for a slot at this year’s race. I will perform with my band called the Dynamics,” she said

She thanked Standard Bank for inviting urban music artist to spice the 2018 Be More race.

“Race and music should always go together because more energy for the race more energy for the music .I just want to thank Standard Bank for considering promoting urban music for choosing urban artists to participate at this year’s “Be more race” she said

The race has been split into three key legs of 21 km, 10km and 5 km for both men and women and also children above the age of 12 years. A registration will close on 8 June 2018at around 20:00.

Standard Bank has partnered, Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports, and Manpower Development, Airtel, Castel Malawi Limited, Ministry of Health, Lilongwe City Assembly, Sunbird Hotels, Liberty Health Malawi, Rab Processors Limited, KK security, Umodzi Park, Biz Malawi, Ulendo Safaris, Mhub and Athletics Association of Malawi.

The second edition of Be More race will be held on 9 June 2018 and will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before returning to the City Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC). The total distance is 21.2 kilometres.

In terms of prize money, Standard Bank has staked a total of K2.9 million split into K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

