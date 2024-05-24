Hope for Lilongwe as CEAR announces resumption of its railway system in the capital

Central and Eastern African Railway Company has officially announced full resumption of its railway connectivity drive which the company has been working on from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

Economists view the connectivity as so important because it will lessen pressure on inflation which triggers prices.

In its letter addressed to Lilongwe District Commissioner’s office signed by the CEAR General Manage Joyce Malongo, says the works on railway connectivities are progressing well.

In the letter which has also been copied to Ministry of Transport, CEAR is urging the commissioner to relocate vendors trading at Balang’ombe, Mweziwawala, and Nyanja railway links for safety reasons.

“The Central East African Railways Company Limited (CEAR) Writes to notify Lilongwe

District Council that it will be resuming its railway operations within and outside your jurisdiction,”

According to CEAR, safety is paramount to everything since during these works, heavy machinery, will be moving back and forth through the railway link, and eventually train

to resume operations soon upon completion of the works.

“As such, mindful that CEAR values the safety of all people and the environment, we would

like to request the Council to remove and relocate the informal market communities which

conduct their activities within the railway reserve through the Balang’ombe, Mweziwawala, and Nyanja railway links,”

The manager says the company is of the view that if this informal market community can be relocated to another place, far from the railway reserve and which is safer, then both CEAR and the council can jointly reduce the avoidable risks of deaths and injuries to people caused by train movements.

CEAR is rehabilitating the network from Nkaya to Kanengo and the works are near completion.

