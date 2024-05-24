K Motors proves its mettle to Malawi Police: Refurbishes damaged Ndirande Police vehicle

Blantyre based vehicle service dealer, K Motors, has renewed commitment to working with the Malawi Police Service in strengthening security within communities.

General Manager for K Motors, Marlon Mount, made the commitment when he was delivering a refurbished grounded police patrol vehicle to Ndirande Police Station.

Mount said K Motors took six months to service the vehicle, spending around K18 million.

“We have more vehicles that we are working on currently and we are delivering them one project after another. This is a continuous thing that we are doing as our corporate social responsibility in making sure that the police are mobilised, the ambulances are mobilised and we are taking care of the community in that way.

“They should take good care of this vehicle and if there are issues, they should contacts us and we will see how we can help,” remarked Mount.

In his remarks after receiving the vehicle, Officer In-Charge for Ndirande Police Station, Assistant Commissioner Macloud Mtunduwatha, said mobility was a big challenge that will be eased by the refurbished vehicle.

“We are very happy as police in Ndirande. We were failing to reach all areas but now it will be possible to reach all areas under our jurisdiction,” he said.

Ndirande is one of the large densely populated locations in the city of Blantrye.

