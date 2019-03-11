Hospital suspends ambulance  driver for ferrying bricks

Lilongwe District Health Office has suspended an ambulance driver pending investigations that he had been using the patients’ vehicle to ferry bricks from Saturday to Sunday.

Lilongwe District Health Office spokesperson Richard Mvula confirmed the suspension of the ambulance driver whom he refused to name but said he works at Bwaila Hospital.

“The hospital has indeed suspended the driver to pave way for investigations. We will hear from his side before action is taken,” said Mvula.

Mvula said the hospital expected the driver to be responsible enough, to ensure that the ambulance he was allocated is not abused, saying officials could not be policing him anywhere.

Some people in Area 36 who saw the ambulance packing the bricks got furious and informed the health office after taking pictures of it.

This caused a stir in social media and some people tagged Health minister Atupele Muluzi on face book.

Malawi Equity Health Network (Mehn) executive director George Jobe asked for tough disciplinary action against the driver, saying patients walk or board public transport when public ambulances are abused by drivers.

He however asked for a thorough investigation, saying it could be he was sent by a senior officer.

