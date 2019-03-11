Lions Club to teach school girls sanitary pads making

Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) says it intends to link up with organisations that can teach girls how to make reusable sanitary pads to curb school dropout.

LCCC’s Governor for Malawi and Mozambique Lion Chisomo Gunda disclosed the intention Saturday at Sunga Primary School in Lilongwe where the club donated over 300 sanitary pads, soap, toothpaste, roll on, sanitary towels and teeth brushes.

Gunda said the donation was made as one way of commemorating International Women’s Day.

“We want to support female students so that they are encouraged to attend classes because girls tend to stay away from school whenever they are menstruating. So we want to restore their dignity.

“With hope this will boost their performance in class and eventually put them at par with boys so that later in the future they can enjoy the same opportunities with men,” Gunda said.

She further said that they choose Nsunga Full Primary School because “it has the worst statistics of absenteeism in the district.”

“To this effect, we have plans to link up with organisations which can teach girls on how to make reusable sanitary products,” Gunda said.

Headteacher Mthunduwatha Sankhulani said the school registers high absenteeism for girls when they are menstruating.

“The situation is worrisome because some girls are absent for the whole month.

“We have visited such girls but we did not know how to solve the problem. Now with the coming in of Lions Club, we hope the problem will be solved,” Sankhulani said.

He said the school has more than 350 girls who need sanitary pads and the donation will help them a lot.

“We had a girl who dropped out of school for fear that boys would laugh at her once the periods started while at school,” Sankhulani said.

The donation came from contributions by women who attended Lions Club women’s tea party held last February in the district.

