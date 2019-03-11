Silver gives coach Fazili target to win title, 2 trophies

Silver Strikers Football Club Executive Committee has given Head Coach Lovemore Fazili and the technical panel a target of winning the elite TNM Super League championship plus at least two other trophies.

This follows a recent boardroom meeting held ahead of the new season.

While confirming the development on Sunday after their 4-1 win over TN Stars in a mini bonanza played at Kasungu Community Centre Ground, Club General Secretary Lawrence Yobe said the Central Bankers have all it takes to achieve the set targets.

“Silver is a big club which has previously won the league title several times and also won cups so that is that lost glory that we want to bring back” said Yobe.

“We have been building our team the past three years, we have assembled a good squad and I am confident we will this time around make it…This is our year of harvest” added the G.S.

CAF dreams

Having participated in the continental CAF Confederations Cup last year, the club is also planning to rejoin the competition this year.

Yobe said their sponsors Reserve Bank of Malawi already gave them a nod to go ahead with their plans.

“Our sponsors Reserve Bank already assured us that all our programmes are supportive” he said.

Meanwhile, Yobe has revealed that they have already intesfied early strong preparations through an international friendly in the pipeline against Mozambican Club UD Songo.

The Bankers suffered an early exit during their CAF campaign in the hands of AO CMS of Gabon.

