UDF exonerate itself from brutal video clip: Ask police to investigate

United Democratic Front (UDF) has disassociated itself from allegations linking it to a video clip which shows un identified man brutalising another man for allegedly putting on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regalia.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said since the video clip started circulating, there have been malicious unsubstantiated allegations that the aggressor is a member of the UDF party having put on a yellow cap.

The name of the aggressor and the victim featured in the video have not yet been identified by any body apart from simply alleging that he is a body guard of one of UDF party members of parliament.

“The cap worn by the aggressor has no UDF party symbol apart from just being yellow in colour as such it can not be classified as UDF regalia” said Ndanga in a statement.

Being someone who understand Yao language well which is being used in the video, Ndanga said the aggressor is clearly accusing the victim of misbehavior influenced by alcohol.

“There is no such accusation as wearing regalia of a rival party. Considering the seriousness of the allegations against the UDF party , we have instituted investigations to ascertain the identities of both the aggressor and the victim,” he said.

The party has since asked the police to institute their own investigations, and come up with independent findings that will be made public and prosecute the suspect.

“Should the findings establish that the suspect is indeed a UDF member the party will use relevant sections in its constitution to discipline the alleged member,” said Ndanga.

Meanwhile, UDF says it will work hand in hand with the police to ensure that such an investigation is conducted without any political interfere but utmost corporation from the party to ensure a due process of the law.

The party further condemns all acts of political violence especially at this time when the country is going towards an election campaign period.

“The UDF is committed to the adherence of the electoral code of conduct which the party is signatory to,” concluded Ndanga.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, UDF is fielding presidential candidate Atupele Austin Muluzi whose running mate is Frank Mwenifumbo.

