Malawi women’s football team technical panel appointed

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released names of the new technical panel for the women’s football national team technical panelto guide Malawi’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers next month.

Abel Mkandawire has been appointed as Head Coach while Ogrieve Macneber Kazuwa and Andrew Chikhosi will be his assistants.

Chimwemwe Chitedze has been given the role of Goalkeepers Trainer while Chisomo Nkhoma will be the Fitness Trainer.

Catherine Chikandula is the Team Manager and Elita Chinoko is the Team Doctor.

The team is preparing for back to back fixtures against Mozambique Women’s National Football Team on 4th April at home and 9th April away in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, former Mzuni FC Assistant Coach Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa who was recently with the Malawi Under 20 Women’s Football Team, said it felt good to be roped into the technical panel for the senior team.

“I think FAM officials and the Sports Council have seen some positives from my short stint with the Under 20 and it feels good to be in the panel. The Head Coach Abel Mkandawire and my colleague Andrew Chikhosi have been in the panel already and I hope to learn more from them while at the same time bringing my own input into the team,” said Kazuwa.

President of the National Women’s Football Committee, Severia Chalira, said she was satisfied with the technical panel in place.

“You see Andrew is coach for DD Sunshine which is a powerhouse in Malawi women’s football and Kazuwa proved recently that he is capable when he was entrusted to take charge of the Under 20. I think the combination of all this names in the technical panel can help to bring desirable results.

“The home and away games against Mozambique will also help us to prepare for the Cosafa tournament which will begin in August,” explained Chalira.

The Malawi women’s football team has been inactive for the past six months since the Cosafa Women’s Tournament in September in South Africa, where they fell in the group stages after registering a single win in three matches.

The new technical panel will be tasked to identify players from the women’s football regional select tournament that FAM is set to introduce next week.

If Malawi progress they might take on Kenya between August 26 and September 3.

