Househelp admits murdering evangelist Shadreck Wame, convicted

A 28 year old Limbani Rabson Maliro has pleaded guilty to murdering evangelist Shadreck Jonas Wame at his house in Salima in 2016.

Maliro, who worked as the cleric’s househel, pleaded guilty before the High Court sitting in the lakeshore district .

He killed Wame, a presbyterian minister, in his bedroom. And Police captured him in Thyolo after a month- long manhunt following the gruesome murder.

The court has convicted Maliro on his own plea and and is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Murder carries a maximum of death sentence in Malawi but there is a moratorium on the punishment.

Wame was born a Presbyterian in 1944, baptized in 1962 and became a born again Christian in 1966.

Some of his remarkable messages included Za nzeru zinayi, Zidzingolumabe Nzeru za dziko lapansi, which he has been preaching for the past 46 years.

