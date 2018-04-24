Househelp admits murdering evangelist Shadreck Wame, convicted

April 24, 2018

A 28 year old Limbani Rabson Maliro has pleaded guilty to murdering  evangelist Shadreck Jonas Wame at his house in Salima in 2016.

Wame preaching before he went to the Lord

Maliro, who  worked as the cleric’s househel, pleaded guilty before the High Court sitting in the lakeshore district .

He killed Wame, a presbyterian minister,  in his bedroom. And Police  captured him in Thyolo after a month- long manhunt following the gruesome murder.

The court has convicted Maliro on his own plea and and is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Murder carries a maximum of death sentence in Malawi but there is a moratorium on the punishment.

Wame was born a Presbyterian in 1944, baptized in 1962 and  became a born again Christian in 1966.

Some of his remarkable messages included Za nzeru zinayi, Zidzingolumabe Nzeru za dziko lapansi, which he has been preaching for the past 46 years.

 

1 Comment on "Househelp admits murdering evangelist Shadreck Wame, convicted"

MPASA
Guest
MPASA

THE COURT SHOULD TAKE PROPER ACTION ON THIS.ZOMVETSA CHISONI

47 minutes ago

