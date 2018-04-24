Malawi needs benefit from university graduates – Official

Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi has urged graduates in the country to aim for the good of the country as a whole and not personal benefit.

He made remarks on Friday during Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) 2018 graduation ceremony under theme “Delivering Relevant Knowledge for Sustainable Development” at Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Saidi said the country need to build a nation that is accountable, and corrupt free, let graduates therefore shun from corruption and focusing on personal gain but aim at achieving the country’s development in their operations and venture into entrepreneurship than waiting to be employed.

The PS hailed the graduates for choosing to study at MCA which is now approved to offer various degrees saying they are lucky to get relevant knowledge at an approved institution.

Principal of MCA, Agrippa Phiri commended graduates and guardians for trusting their institution and announced that they are introducing two more degree programmes in this year’s July Semester in reaction to the market demand.

Over 800 students were graduated and it is the second graduation ceremony since MCA was approved by National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to award degrees and the first ceremony to graduate those who started in first year at the institution.

The programmes will be Bachelor of Marketing and Public Relations (BMPR) and Bachelor of Management Information Systems (BMIS).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :