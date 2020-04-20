HRCC calls for new MEC, fresh Malawi Tripartite Elections
Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has asked President Peter Mutharika to consider firing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah together with her Commissioners and call for fresh tripartite elections within 150 days as stipulated by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).
HRCC is a network of 97 civil society organizations (CSOs) comprising local civil society organizations with interest in the areas of protection of people’s rights, promotion of the human rights agenda, and safeguarding good governance and the rule of law,
HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said on Monday that the solution to the prevailing political and constitutional crisis lies in the dissolution of MEC leadership and its Secretariat so that Malawi can achieve a universally accepted election result.
Mkwezalamba made these remarks when he appraised the media on the role civil society organizations (CSOs) will take in support of the concerned citizens who have filed a case seeking nullification of the Parliamentary and Local Government Elections in line with ConCourt ruling of 3rd February, 2020.
He said the Committee has understood the motivation for the legal pursuit in that it is not being pursued as a political vendetta despite the concerns arising from a political situation.
“As a nation, we need to set records straight through use of appropriate legal institutions to help us clear people’s myths and concerns over national matters. To this effect, we endorse and support their application as also highlighted below, which forms the basis of our entry into this matter,” said Mkwezalamba.
“It is a fact that both MPs and councilors benefited from the same Tippex, which messed up presidential vote, the same MEC commissioners and staff, the same party monitors and observers; hence, it cannot be fair and just to simply condemn presidential results and not the rest, there isn’t any equity here,” he added.
Mkwezalamba was flanked by other network members such as Clement Makuwa and Mike Banda, among others, when he addressed the Monday afternoon press briefing.
Banda said it remains a challenge to confirm MEC’s incompetency after managing over parliamentary and local government elections results successfully, but failed to manage results for only 12 presidential candidates.
“Yet still, it remains a mystery where over 35 electoral cases ended up with MEC successfully defending over 28 of its decisions! Whereas Malawi is a constitutional order and our learned judges found MEC incompetent, it follows even that all its pronouncements require being nullified on the basis of such incompetency. It remains common knowledge that the same incompetency they executed presidential polls applied to MPs and councilors,” said Banda.
The corrupt constitutional court judges made such a flawed and biased ruling that they did not want to mention how tippex also affected parliamentary and local government polls. The reason is simple – the judges received bribes to ONLY annul the presidential election results.
Mtambo should have been the first to highlight this since he calls himself a champion and most knowledgeable.He is a crook, that’s why he has run away.The so called judges say that they ignaled this part because nobody brought it.Bodza how did they bring in so many issues which no one brought to the court.They were Good aat advising .Why not advise that this was a tripite election if missmanaged everything will be nullfied without sellecting.Even a villager is amazed with this.Lets go back to traditional courts.Nyansi ,zoterezi sizingachitike.
Hrcc do not be deceived, in Malawi (Africa) results cannot be universally accepted. The losers don’t concede (except the time when changing from one party system). If dpp wins again expect mcp to go to court. Or if mcp wins dpp will also protest. If mec commissioners are dismissed then we need to hold tripartite elections. We can’t hold all commissioners as failures at the same we accept the result they declared for MPs and councillors. Dismissal of mec should mean nullification of 2019 tripartite elections.
If the Supreme Court makes judgement along this suggestion by HRDC, it will add to the evidence that judges are corrupt and making flawed judgements. HRDC, MCP, UTM have now seen that ConCourt ruling is flawed.
This is the problem when corrupt judges give rulings to help some political leaders. Because ConCourt judgement was tailored to punish DPP, the judges have ended up creating constitutional problems. A Tumbuka, Chakwera, Chilima and HRDC – musova.
The Supreme Court is in quagmire because of that flawed COnCourt ruling. First, it does not make sense to annul presidential poll results because tippex was used and yet not do the same with parliamentary and local government. Then comes the problem of reinstating previous MPs. It means all those bills are completely illegal because they were passed by illegal MPs.
HRDC call validates the argument that ConCourt judgement was flawed. The courts have been reluctant to annul presidential and local polls becuase it was in the interest of Chakwera and Chilima to have the presidential poll results overturned.
Did ConCourt rule that there should be tripartite elections? You have started changing the goal posts now.