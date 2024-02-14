HRCC says Chakwera’s SONA impressive, action oriented

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has described President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation address (SONA) as “impressive, evidence based and action oriented”.

HRCC made the sentiments in a press statement dated February 12 signed by its Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and Board Member Desmond Mhango.

According to HRCC, the SONA which was delivered in Parliament by President Chakwera on Friday, February 9 offered hope to all Malawians in the country.

HRCC says Chakwera has offered hope to Malawians at a time when opposition and other media platforms are buts painting a negative and poor performance picture of the nation,

“HRCC would like to salute President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

for his impressive, evidence based and action oriented State of the Nation address delivered.

“The SONA managed to put things into perspective, and thus the fact that “we have made progress towards recovery and growth,” reads the statement in part

