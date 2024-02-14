End of the road as Nomads part ways with Chiukepo Msowoya, Robin Ngalande, Gabeya and 2 others

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have parted ways with five players, including battle-hardened forwards Chiukepo Msowoya and Robin Ngalande. Nomads’ acting chief executive officer (CEO) Roosevelt Mpinganjira said the others are Nigerian defender Adeleke Kolawole, centre-back Miracle Gabeya and midfielder Mathews Masamba.

He said: “Chiukepo, Ngalande, Adeleke and Gabeya’s contracts have either expired or are due for expiry and they won’t be renewed.

“As for Masamba, he was loaned to Bangwe All Stars last season and upon expiry of the loan deal, he requested for a permanent move and we accepted.”

The acting CEO defended the decision not to extend deals for the four players, saying they do not fit in the club’s future plans.

On who made the decision not to retain them in the absence of a head coach, Mpinganjira said: “The former coach [Mark] Harrison made some recommendations before he left, which included possible signings and those to be laid off.”

He also reiterated that having promoted seven players from their reserve side and signed midfielder Blessings Singini from Ekwendeni Hammers and last season’s TNM Super League golden boot winner Clement Nyondo from Deadza Dynamos, there won’t be any more additions.

“We are done and the focus now shifts to pre-season preparations which start tomorrow [today],” said Mpinganjira.

On who will be in charge of the team as they finalise the process of hiring a new coach, he said: “That will be known by tomorrow [today] morning.”

Ngalande confirmed his status, saying in essence, his contract expired on September 16 last year.

He said: “And since the season was still in progress, the coach [Harrison] asked me to stay on to the end. Otherwise, I am engaging the team’s authorities on other options.

“I’m seriously considering retiring from playing football and who knows, I could venture into other areas of administration, but should there be an opportunity to hang in for a while, then I don’t see myself playing for any other team other than Wanderers just to help the youngsters grow.”

On his part, Chiukepo said while his contract is due for expiry, he was yet to get communication from the club on his future.

“I will be able to state my position once I get communication,” he said.

Gabeya and Kolawole could not be reached for comment, but the former is linked to reunite with his former coach Harrison at Mozambican top-flight Mocambola League side UD Songo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!