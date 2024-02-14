24-year-old develops app helping people to easily access services in Balaka

February 14, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Balaka-based Emmanuel Mpazo has developed an application to help people easily access different services in Balaka district.

Mpazo, who is only 24, said the application aims at briefing people on how to easily access services like hospitals, schools, transport, vacancies, lodges, hotels and others.

 

“I’ve developed this application to help people easily access any kind of service they would like to access in Balaka. For instance, if visitors arrive late in the district they can just go straight to the application and access transport or accommodation,” he said.

 

Mpazo is however urging well-wishers to help him achieve his dream of developing the app so it can be used nationwide.

