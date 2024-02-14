Malawi-Israel job initiative excites Nankhumwa, commends Chakwera

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera Government has been commended for initiating the Israel – Malawi labour deal.

Responding to President Chakwera state of the nation address on Tuesday, Nankhumwa said the Israel job initiative has the potential to bring forex in the country.

“The Israel labour export deal has the potential to alleviate the issues of unemployment and poverty among our youths, while also generating foreign exchange for the country, ” he said.

Nankhumwa said, there are still unclear aspects to the deal citing reports from Israel indicate that numerous agents with divergent conditions are involved, leading to confusion.

He said this lack of coordination is detrimental to achieving the core objectives of this

deal.

Nankhumwa also commended the Government for setting up the Agricultural Input Program exit strategies. He said AIP is a good initiative however he complained that there is a need to address some bottlenecks surrounding the initiative.

