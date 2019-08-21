HRDC says Mutharika move to use force against demo is ‘sign of impunity’

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition(HRDC) has responded to President Peter Mutharika speech directing police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to use necessary force to stop demonstrations, saying he is not above the law and is not the law himself.

The demonstrations are aimed at closing the country’s borders and airports to force the resignation or firing of Jane Ansah as chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to take place from August 26 to 30.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence has described Mutharika’s directives as a show of impunity.

Trapence said if Mutharika wants to declare state of emergency, he should follow due process.

“HRDC will not sit down and watch people’s rights being curtailed. We will seek legal redress to such decrees and impunity until Jane Ansah resigns. The president should know that HRDC is non-political and is not influenced by any interests other than the best interests of Malawians,” Trapence said.

Trapence says the President is not above the law and as human rights defenders, HRDC, they will seek legal means to address such impunity.

“The President is not above the law and is not law himself. Malawi is a constitutional Republic no one can curtail the rights of Malawians,” he said.

