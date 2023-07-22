Illegal boreholes given 90-day ultimatum to declare or face wrath of the law

National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) on Friday, July 21, 2023, issued a 90-day ultimatum to people operating illegal boreholes to declare with the authority or face the wrath of the law.

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe, NWRA Chief Executive Officer Dwight Kambuku said anyone failing to declare will face the long arm of the law.

“Checking Water Quality Certificates: As part of the monitoring strategy, NWRA will closely scrutinize water quality certificates for boreholes. It is essential to ensure that the water extracted from these boreholes meets the required quality standards and does not pose health risks to consumers,” he said.

The CEO said by implementing these corrective measures, the NWRA aims to enhance the management and regulation of water resources in Malawi.

Dr Kambuku said “Through joint efforts with the media, stakeholders, and

the public, we can raise awareness about the importance of legal and sustainable water practices. Together, we can safeguard our water resources for the well-being and development of all citizens,” he said.

Dr Kambuku said the move at the end of the day is to curb proliferation of Illegal water supply system in Malawi and avoiding putting lives of ordinary people in danger.

NWRA Chief Executive Officer Dwight Kambuku told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the move is to bring sanity in the water supply system, particularly on ground water.

Kambuku warned that any individuals and companies that will ignore the order face fines and imprisonment, among others.

He therefore emphasized the need to have regulated boreholes drilling for water drinking safety.

Established 2013 by Act of Parliament, the authority went through its operation in 2018.