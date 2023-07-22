Namalomba vows to remove Nankhumwa, Jappie, Greselder Jeffrey, and others from DPP

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has vowed that the party will take all the necessary measures to ensure Mulanje Central Constituency lawmaker, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and his sympathizers leave the party.

Namalomba was reacting to a decision by Nankhumwa, Treasurer General Jappie Mhango, Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and others to obtain a court order stopping DPP from implementing resolutions made at its recent National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Nankhumwa and his legion of followers have openly accused the party leadership of being undemocratic and intolerant.

At one of the press briefings, Chitipa South legislator Werani Chilenga and his Chiradzulu West counterpart, Dr. Matthews Ngwale, vowed that they would never allow a few greedy people to destroy.

It did not come as a surprise therefore to see Nankhumwa and his followers seeking court order stopping DPP from implementing the resolutions made at the NGC meet.

But this has not pleased Namalomba who has since vowed that the APM camp will do everything possible to get rid of the anti-Mutharika.

“We will facilitate their leaving. And I wish to underline this: we will facilitate their exit from DPP because they are working in opposition to what the NGC members had agreed,” he told Zodiak Broadcasting Station on Friday.

