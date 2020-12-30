Illovo engages Chikwawa community leaders in GBV behavior change campaign

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc in partnership with Red Cross Malawi, has called for community leaders in Chikwawa to join the noble cause of eliminating gender-based violence among communities in Malawi.

The listed sugar manufacturer partnered with Red Cross Malawi in observance of the 16 Days of Activism to enhance the awareness against gender-based violence and inculcate the fight amongst traditional leaders.

The two partners have also reached out church leaders and Anakungwi (women advocate groups) under T/A Lundu, T/A Maseya, T/A Katunga in the district.

Illovo supported the campaign through financing the activities which were aimed at influencing behavioral change.

The campaign also draw up plans with the traditional leaders for further engagement with their communities to drive the necessary behavioral changes.

Illovo managing director, Lekani Katandaula stated that the importance of eliminating violence against women cannot be overemphasized.

“Women play a key role in the work places, communities and families,” he said. “This is why Illovo is fully supporting the campaign to end violence against women and create a better Malawi for all.”

He further said as a company, Illovo is dedicated to playing its role in creating a thriving Malawian community and this includes taking part in tackling social issues such as gender-based violence.

Illovo supported the 16 Days of Activism on the heels of a recent incident where, a 12-year-old girl was defiled in Chikwawa.

“This incident has shown that there is need to work with the communities in eradicating gender-based violence and the best partners are the community leaders themselves.

“We shall continue to work with the communities as we continue to fight the vice both internally and externally,” Katandaula said.

This year’s 16 Days of Activism was observed under the theme ‘Unite to End Gender Based Violence: Prevent, Report, Respond, Fund’.

Illovo Sugar Malawi group is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) and Illovo Sugar Africa Proprietary Limited (Illovo), through Sucoma Holdings Limited.

It holds 76% of the issued share capital with the balance of the shares being held by the public and other institutional investors.

Illovo Sugar Africa is the continent’s largest sugar producer with extensive agricultural and manufacturing operations in six African countries – Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.

