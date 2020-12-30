Matemba is new Solicitor General for Malawi: ACB to have new Czar

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Reyneck Matemba as new Solicitor General and Secretary to Justice after his three-year contract at Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) as director general expired on December 1 2020.

Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) had not announced the appointment by Malawi Talk online publication tweeted the news and posted on its online publication citing the confirmation by Minister of Information and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako.

Kazako’s Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) also reported the news.

Meanwhile, Matemba, who was first appointed as deputy director of ACB from Ministry of Justice before being elevated to full director, has he has received the letter of appointment.

The in-coming Solicitor General said he was “happy but humbled as well” by the appointment.

President Chakwera is yet to make the appointment of new ACB director general.

