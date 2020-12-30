Joyce Banda commissions clean water in Kasungu

The Tonse Alliance propagated the clean water campaign under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Former president Joyce Banda is one of the leaders in the alliance. In her quest to implement the charity works she undertakes at the same time complementing government’s effort in achieving clean water for the citizens, particularly those in rural areas, Banda is seen in the pictures commissioning clean water for the citizens in Kasungu, today.

The boreholes were commissioned in the area of Village Head man Gaga, Traditional Authority, T/A Mawawa, in Kasungu West.

