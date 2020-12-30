Joyce Banda commissions clean water in Kasungu

December 30, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

The Tonse Alliance propagated the clean water campaign under the leadership of President  Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Former president Joyce Banda is one of the leaders in the alliance. In her quest to implement the charity works she undertakes at the same time complementing government’s effort in achieving clean water for the citizens, particularly those in rural areas, Banda is seen in the pictures commissioning clean water for the citizens in Kasungu, today.

Joyce Banda commissions clean water
People happy with clean water

The boreholes were commissioned in the area of Village Head man Gaga, Traditional Authority, T/A Mawawa,  in Kasungu West.

2 Comments
JB mpiana
JB mpiana
4 hours ago

Borehore zoona? Former prezo, leave this to MPs mayi

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala
2 hours ago
Reply to  JB mpiana

Inenso am wondering. What is a borehole? This thing costs K1.8 million to drill. People want good roads. Good hospitals. End corruption. Etc. Mpaka pictures? Better if it was solar powered so that apart from drinking people could also use it for irrigation

