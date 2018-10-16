Illovo Malawi gives out K50min ‘Zikutheka’ promo: Registers substantial growth in sugar sales

Six people, two each from the country’s three regions, became instant millionaires when they won K1 mollion each in Zikutheka ndi Illovo Promorion ‘s grand draw held in Blantyre.

The winners were identified as Kennedy Soko, Mary Foto, Regina Senenje, Jailosi Mtukula, Austin Kondowe and Chriness Mshani.

Zikutheka ndi Illovo promotion started in July this year with winners, according to Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director Mark Bainbridge, varying from students, shop owners, customers and small scale artisans such as beer brewers.

In monthly draws, a total of 480 winners pocketed K50,000 each and 200 people walked away with K100,000 each and had 301, 331entries in total from over 37,000 customers across the country.

Speaking during the grand draw, Bainbridge said the promotion resulted in a substantial growth in sales of the 1kg pre-packs to 33,000 tons compared to 21,000 tons during the same period last year.

“This promotion was not only part of our commitment to being market focused but also about rewarding our customers and consumers who have remained loyal to us over the years.

“This has been evident in the great stories that have been shared with us. We have had winners that are students and mothers planning on using their prize money to help meet school fees payments and traders planning on using the money to add to their operating capital in order to grow their own business. So a wonderful spectrum adding shared value,” Brainbridge.

He further said it was also part of their ongoing drive towards shared value with their stakeholders to ensure that whatever company does, empowers the people and communities in which they operate.

“This is the same hope we have for the six people that won the K1 million.

“The K50 million in prize money that we have given out is as much of a social investment as is any other that we have done over the past years. This demonstrates that we remain committed to uplifting the lives of Malawians by going beyond the communities where we operate, ” he explained.

He also attributed the growth in sales to great partnerships they have with suppliers and service providers beginning right in the fields.

Bainbridge then pledged continued engagement with the market through various promotional activities, which he said, will continue to excite their customers.

One of the winners, Regina Senenje, who was equally telephoned during the draw, said she will channel the money towards the constitution of her house.

Senenje described the prize money as a timely intervention observing that her desire to own a house will materialize as she now has the money to start the project with.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :