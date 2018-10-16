Jojo launches Malawian fashion label ‘Asafuna Asiye’ in Ireland

Former MBC TV presenter Jojo Rockstar, who is currently based in Ireland, has launched a fashion line branded #AsafunaAsiye which he claims is currently gaining ground in Ireland.

Asafuna Asiye clothing line comes in different outfits, ranging from tops, caps, shirts and T-shirts.

“I have realised that Malawi lacks good quality clothing lines; hence, Malawians should be on the lookout for my clothing label Asafuna Asiye which is currently growing in Ireland. I will soon be launching Asafuna Asiye in Malawi. I have to represent Malawi out here and put my country on the map. That’s the deal,” Jojo Rockstar said.

The designer and rapper said Asafuna Asiye started in 2006 in Malawi, but failed to pick up due to lack of finances and public support.

“Back then, people were not forthcoming to support local designers. But, I can now see Malawians embracing and supporting locally produced products,” he adds.

In another development, Jojo Rockstar has also relaunched his music career following the release of Irish Queen banger which he hopes will introduce him to a wider audience.

Irish Queen features his fiancee Megansky who is Irish.

He is currently working on his debut 11-track album scheduled for release before the end of the year.

Real name Jojo Mbalanje, he joined the entertainment industry at the age of 16. He has worked with most top artists in Malawi, including Jolly Bro, Tay Grin and Theo Thomson.

