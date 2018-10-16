UTM registration ruling deferred:  Lawyer refers to constituting documents on party name not what’s in public domain.

The High Court on Tuesday reserved judgment on a challenge by newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) against the Registrar of Political Parties’ rejection of its application to register as a party.
The movement—which is led by the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima who broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and declared he will challenge President Peter Mutharika in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—is challenging the registrar’s decision to throw out its application on the basis that the grouping flouted the law by seeking to register using its abbreviation UTM instead of the full name ‘United Transformation Movement’.
In court lawyer from Attorney General’s chambers Loness Michongwe argued that the Registrar of Political Parties was “ justified” to look at what was in the public domain in declining the UTM registration.
Deputy Registrar of Political Parties Chikumbutso Namelo alleged that the use of the abbreviation instead of the full name was a deliberate scheme to mislead the registrar because there is another registered political party with a similar sounding name.
The deputy registrar was apparently referring to United Transformation Party (UTP) registered by businessperson Newton Kambala who earlier announced his partnership with UTM at the movement’s rallies but has not committed to deregistering his party.
But UTM’s lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta argued that all the necessary documents for registration purposes were filed and that the Registrar of Political Parties made a material error in law “to look beyond the documents.”
Michongwe said it was right for the registrar to take into account what was in the public domain, sayng the name United Transformation Movement was already in the public domain so any reasonable registrar would have arrived at the decision he did.
However, UTM’s lawyer Goba quashed the claim, saying any reasonable or well trained lawyer should not have made that assertion.
Instead, he says the legal question in the legal matters should be : what are the constituting documents and what do they say about the name of the party, and not what’s in the public domain.
After all, he pointed out that there have been a lot of things in the public domain such as Chilima Movement, United Transformation Movement, and Transformation Movement.
Case was adjourned to a later date to be announced soon.
UTM interim secretary general Patricia Kaliati told the movement supporters outside the court that they will continue its mobilisation ahead of the election as they sort out the registration issues.
Chilima officially launched UTM at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on July 21 and the movement has since been criss-crossing the country canvassing for support.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Chipani , no i mean ka movement ka anthu okhumudwa mukhaula
Less immaterial to waste time with a useless name.There is a simple answer to this and is United Transformation Movement.Mind you DPP can put spanners in what looks to be a simple case.They are good at law and UTM calender of events shall be put in jeoorpardy.DPP has the money and can take UTM a long mile like USA in war of terror.Watch out the colonial master puppet in the UK,what he brings home is chocolate for his family members only.
palibe nkani apa vice president alindi ufulu kuyambisa chipani ngati muntu wina aliyese so stop these propagandas
I think there is poor mind set in government institution , zilizose basi ndale kulembesa chipani muntu avutike, ngati vice president ndiwokuba mumangeni mesa amalawi anakupasani mpavu zopanga zimenezi , not just waisting our time kunvela ndikuona nkani zimenezi
The Registrar should not have gone beyond running the UTM name against the database for any similarity with an existing company or political party name. The argument that UTM had been using United Transformation Movement is neither here nor there. Once the party is registered as UTM, then the use of United Transformation Movement brand name, at public rallies or on a letterhead, should have been subjected to Copyright and Intellectual Property Laws for similarities with other companies/political parties. Registered company name and brand name are two totally different animals. A party can be registered as UTM but can opt… Read more »
a register your just waisting our time tizikala tikunvera nkani zazii ngati zimenezi osangokonza panalakwikapo kapena kuwaunikila choti achite zilizose zizidusa mu court just waisting time for others
How could a fully grown Deputy Registrar of Parties decline registration of UTM on such baseless reasoning? No wonder some of these guys are siding with thin plastic manufacturers, half cooked “lawyers”.
Time is running out……
Why doesn’t this political grouping of drunkards just use the full name? What are they afraid of?
They were warned that the name might be rejected on the basis that it is similar to an existing registered political party. They then opted to register the party under UTM (nothing wrong with that). In the event that they use the full United Transformation Movement as a brand at public events; the any similarly named company/political party would be within their right to sue under IP Laws. This should not have prevented the Registrar to decline the application for UTM as a registered name.
The Registrar of parties will after losing this case say ‘Is it a bus company that used to operate in Malawi when I was in secondary school”? Registration not approved
Its a game of politics,not bao,every delay matters,supporters getting frustrated for a non registered entity.Is it a terrorist group? kkkkkkkk wake up babies and drunkards
kkkkkkk but it is, isn’t it?