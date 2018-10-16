Zimbabwean coach agrees Nyasa terms: Pasuwa offered deal at Bullets

Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa has agreed personal terms with Malawi football powerhouse Nyasa Big Bullets and become the new coach for the league leaders.

Pasuwa, who also played and was linked with a coaching role at Be Forward Wanderers early this year ahead of their CAF Champions League participation , has been in negotiations with Bullets since coach Rodgers Yasin and his deputy Elias Kananji sacking last week and it is understood an agreement is now in place for the former Zimbabwe international to take charge at People’s Team.

He is yet to sign the contract which he has taken it to his lawyers in Zimbabwe for their perusal.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said the club had short-listed Pasuwa and Rahman Gumbo—both former Zimbabwe Warriors’ coaches for interviews.

Apart from guiding Zimbabwe giants Dynamos FC to four successive Premier League titles, Pasuwa also led the Warriors to qualify for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bullets fired Yasin and Kananji citing poor performance and failing to meet their targets.

Heston Munthali is meanwhile acaretaker coach and is assisted by team manager James Chilapondwa and senior players Fischer Kondowe and Sankhani Mkandawire.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :