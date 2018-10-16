Zimbabwean coach agrees Nyasa terms: Pasuwa offered deal at Bullets

October 16, 2018 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa has agreed personal terms with Malawi football powerhouse Nyasa Big Bullets and  become the new coach for the league leaders.

Pasuwa: On the brink of becoming Bullets coach

Pasuwa, who also played and was linked with a coaching role at Be Forward Wanderers early this year ahead of their CAF Champions League participation ,  has been in negotiations with Bullets  since coach Rodgers Yasin and his deputy Elias Kananji sacking last week  and it is understood an agreement is now in place for the  former Zimbabwe international to take charge at People’s Team.

He is yet to sign the contract which he has taken it to his lawyers in Zimbabwe for their perusal.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said the club had short-listed Pasuwa and Rahman Gumbo—both former Zimbabwe Warriors’ coaches for interviews.

Apart from guiding Zimbabwe giants Dynamos FC to four successive Premier League titles, Pasuwa also led the Warriors to qualify for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bullets fired  Yasin and Kananji citing poor performance and failing to meet their targets.

Heston Munthali  is meanwhile acaretaker coach and is  assisted by team manager James Chilapondwa and senior players Fischer Kondowe and Sankhani Mkandawire.

pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Ok now i’m not happy. Why is it that amalawi sitifuna kutukulana tokhatokha, why kubweretsa munthu kuchokera ku zimbabwe? kkkkkkk please osamakhala ngati Chakwera yemwe akufuna kubweretsa anthu akunja kudzagwira ntchito zoyenera amalawi mdziko muno. Iye akuti kulibwino azitibera akunja ndalama azipita nawo mmayiko akwawo osati munthu wa ku zomba yemwe akaba akhoza kumanda naye hotel yake ipikisane ndi kuchawe inn. kkkkk ndangodusamotu!

